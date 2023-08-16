Wipro In Partnership With IIT Delhi Launches Centre Of Excellence On Generative AI | File

IT major Wipro on Wednesday said it has launched a centre of excellence on generative artificial intelligence in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

Set up on the premises of the Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence at IIT Delhi, the Centre Of Excellence (CoE) will support applied research in generative AI, according to a statement.

Wipro's Chief Technology Officer Subha Tatavarti said the collaboration will enhance their research and development capabilities in emerging areas like generative AI and connect them with a talent pool "for building advanced solutions to address existing and emerging business problems".

Wipro CoE teams will jointly work on building innovative solutions using AI, Machine Learning (ML), and other technologies, the company said.

Head of the Yardi School of AI at IIT Delhi Professor Mausam said that through the CoE, "our students will gain valuable insight into problems relevant to the industry and learn about their technical know-how".

In July, Wipro announced a USD 1 billion-spending plan over the next three years to advance its AI, data and analytics capabilities and foundation, research and development and platforms, enhance FullStride Cloud, and build new consulting capabilities to help clients adapt to change and unlock new value through AI.

