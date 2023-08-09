Wipro Allots Over 4 lakh Shares To Employees As Stock Options | File

Wipro Limited on Tuesday allotted 4,75,895 equity shares as stock options to employees, announced the company through an exchange filing. The shares were allocated under the ADS Restricted Stock Unit Plan, pursuant to exercise of ESOPs.

Wipro and Pure Storage partnership

Wipro in July partnered with Pure Storage to drive sustainable technology in data storage and data centres. The goal is to empower customers to drive a more sustainable data centre footprint by providing more efficient strategies to minimise the environmental impact.

Wipro earnings

The tech giant announced its results last month under International Financial Reporting Standards. Its gross revenue reached ₹228.3 billion ($2.8 billion), an increase of 6.0 per cent Year-on-Year. Its IT Services Segment Revenue increased to $2,778.5 million, an increase of 0.8 per cent YoY and an increase of 6.1 per cent YoY in INR terms.

Net Income for the quarter was at ₹28.7 billion ($349.8 million1), an increase of 12.0 per cent YoY.

The expected Revenue from IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,722 million to $2,805 million. This translates to sequential guidance of -2.0 per cent to +1 per cent in constant currency terms.

Wipro shares

The shares of Wipro on Wednesday morning at 10:19 am were trading at ₹413.85, down by 0.61 per cent.

