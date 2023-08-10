Wipro Appoints N S Kannan To Its Board Of Directors For Five Years | File

Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, announced the appointment of N. S. Kannan to its Board of Directors for five years effective October 1, 2023, subject to the approval of shareholders, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

Kannan will serve as an Independent Director on the Board, with 30 years of experience in the Financial Services domain, including Banking and Insurance.

Kannan has recently superannuated as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd. During his tenure as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Kannan led the Company's transformation into a multiproduct and multi-channel company. Kannan has served in various leadership roles in the ICICI group, including as Executive Director & CFO of ICICI Bank. Kannan has also served as Chairman/Non-Executive Director of various ICICI group companies.

Read Also Wipro Allots Over 4 lakh Shares To Employees As Stock Options

Kannan has also been part of various committees constituted by the Government of India and various regulatory bodies, including:

a) Appointed by RBI as advisor to resolve DHFL as the First Financial Service provider under the Indian Bankruptcy Code.

b) Member of the Corporate Bonds and Securitization Advisory Committee of SEBI

c) Chairman of the Regulatory Review Committee formed by Life & General Insurance Councils.

d) Member of the Insurance Advisory Committee constituted by IRDAI.

e) Member of the RBI Steering Committee on the implementation of Indian Accounting Standards.

Wipro Limited shares

The shares of Wipro on Thursday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 418.65, up by 0.20 percent.