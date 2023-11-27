Wipro Builds A New IT Infrastructure For Stockholm Exergi | File Photo

Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, on Monday announced that it has helped Stockholm Exergi AB, Stockholm's energy company, to build a new Information Technology (IT) infrastructure, helping it take a significant step toward achieving its, and Stockholm City’s, overall climate transformation targets, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Stockholm Exergi Post Change in Ownership

Stockholm Exergi provides reliable access to heating, electricity, cooling, and waste management services in the expanding Stockholm region. After a change in ownership, the company had to build a new IT environment, which included migrating its applications and users, implementing a new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, and modernizing its Operational Technology (OT) infrastructure.

Wipro worked with Stockholm Exergi to migrate to a new IT infrastructure to modernize and manage its IT and OT application environment, while leveraging the extensive industry 4.0 capabilities of Wipro Engineering Edge. The project was designed to provide Stockholm Exergi with agile and resilient IT infrastructure and operations, while allowing them to deliver faster, better, and uninterrupted services to Stockholm residents.

“We are happy to support Stockholm Exergi's mission of building Stockholm into an attractive and sustainable place in its journey to become the world's first climate-positive capital city,” said Vinay Firake, Sr. Vice President & Managing Director Nordics, Wipro Limited.

Jimmy Renström, IT Director, Stockholm Exergi AB said, “During the last 2 years, we have completed a tough transition from Fortum to a standalone company, during the IT transition, Wipro has been instrumental in supporting us. We are now at a stage where, together with Wipro, we are looking ahead to strengthen Exergi IT services and to ensure even more value realization out of IT.

