Maharashtra’s Jyoti Gawate, SSCB's Anish Thapa crowned Wipro Bengaluru Marathon 2023 Champions

Maharashtra’s Jyoti Gawate and Services Sports Control Board’s Anish Thapa surged to victory in the Wipro Bengaluru Marathon to clinch the two coveted crowns here on Sunday.

For Anish Thapa this is a double of sorts after winning the New Delhi Marathon, also organised by NEB Sports, earlier this year. He stopped the clock at 2:18:06 to comfortably beat Akshay Saini (SSCB) and Kuldeep Singh (UP) in his wake.

Jyoti Gawate (3:08:53), on the other hand, had to ward off a stiff fight from Ashvini Jadhav (3:09:00), also of Maharashtra, to emerge the women’s champion.

Mr. Nagaraj Adiga, Race Director, Wipro Bengaluru Marathon, said, “It is remarkable to see such enthusiastic participation year after year. We look forward to making this event even bigger in the coming editions. This would not be possible without the support of our sponsors like Wipro, Partners, Bengaluru Police and the running community.”

Speaking on the occasion, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka, said “It is a pleasure to see the citizens of Bengaluru come out this early morning and participate in such large numbers today.” He also appreciated the Indian team’s performance at the Asian Games

Sri B Nagendra, MLA; Minister For Youth Services & Sports, Government Of Karnataka who presided over the awards ceremony, lauded the enthusiasm and spirit of Bengalureans and congratulated the winners.

Govindraj K, MLC, Political Secretary to CM, President – Karnataka Olympic Association, spoke of the unifying strength of sports. He motivated athletes to strive and bring greater glory to the nation at international sports meets.

Saurabh Govil, Chief Human Resources Officer, Wipro Limited said “Sporting events like Wipro Bengaluru Marathon and Spirit of Wipro Run have always encouraged camaraderie, resilience and collaboration within the community. We congratulate the winners and applaud all participants who have attended the event.”

Arjuna Awardee, Dr. Reeth Abraham, the brand ambassador of the event, said “Running has become a part of the urban lifestyle and events like this just make it a community activity. WBM is indeed the pride of Bengaluru and I sincerely hope more and more citizens will come forward to cheer the runners in the coming years”

Murali Malayappan, Chairman and Managing Director, Shriram Properties Ltd, said, “It was extremely encouraging to witness the overwhelming turnout for the Bengaluru Marathon 2023. This event exemplifies world-class standards and is a true celebration of our city's indomitable spirit. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated Bengaluru police, city authorities, and the countless volunteers who worked tirelessly to ensure the resounding success of this endeavour. Their unwavering commitment and tireless efforts have not only made this marathon possible but have also showcased the collaborative power of our community.”

The Winners:

Full Marathon

Elite Male: 1. Anish Thapa (SSCB; 2:18.06); 2. Akshay Saini (SSCB; 2:25:04); 3. Kuldeep Singh (UP; 2:26:38)

Elite Female: 1. Jyoti Gawate (MAH; 3:08:53); 2. Ashvini Jadhav (Mah); Prachi Godbole (Mah; 4:13:17)

Half-Marathon

Male: 1. Vaibhav Patil; 2. Nanjundappa Muniyellapa; 3. Guruprasad

Female: 1. Bijoya Barman; 2. Deepa Nayak; 3. Komal Sawhney