Will skincare products help FMCG bounce back this winter? |Teji Mandi Explains

With a chill in the atmosphere, the sales of winter essentials - from skincare to immunity boosters - have picked up. Let’s explore what FMCG companies are expecting from the winter season.

What’s happening?

Sales of winter products from companies like Dabur, Emami and Marico have registered a boom. The initial demand for the products and positive trends buoyed companies manufacturing Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) products. Companies say that as the winter progresses, there will also be a spurt in demand from rural areas.

What do companies have to say?

Sanjay Mishra, Chief Operating Officer (Business India) and CEO of New Business, Marico, said winter has always been an important season for some of the products in their portfolios, such as body lotion and Saffola Immuniveda range. Sanjay Mishra told the news agency PTI that this year also, the consumption of body lotion and Saffola Immuniveda range is increasing.

According to an Economic Times report, Adarsh ​​Sharma, Chief Operating Officer of Dabur India Ltd, said that it is still the early days of winter, and the initial demand for their winter products remains stable. If the winter is good, then the demand should pick up further.

Vinod Rao, President, Sales-CCD, Emami, says the winter portfolio has seen comparatively good loading in September and October this year. The company owns the prestigious brand Boroplus in the skin care segment. Strong product sales growth is expected as the cold weather approaches.

Top FMCG companies in India

Apart from Dabur, Marico and Emami, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is one of India’s oldest and largest FMCG companies.

Brands like Dove, Vaseline, Brew Coffee and Lux ​​come under the this company’s label. ITC Limited, Nestle India, Britannia Industries, Godrej Consumer Products, Tata Consumer and Patanjali Ayurveda Limited are also big names in this sector.

What’s next?

In the cold season, there is an increase in the demand for products like skin care products, warm clothes, chyawanprash, honey, tea, coffee etc. At the same time, according to experts, there is a decrease in the sale of products like cold beverages and ice creams during this period.

Sales in rural areas are expected to increase in the coming quarters due to a good crop this year and softening inflation. Moreover, winter products continue to sell well on e-commerce channels as well.

