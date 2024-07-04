 Who Is Mark Kingdon? The Hedge Fund Titan At The Center Of Adani Enterprises Insider Trading Controversy
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessWho Is Mark Kingdon? The Hedge Fund Titan At The Center Of Adani Enterprises Insider Trading Controversy

Who Is Mark Kingdon? The Hedge Fund Titan At The Center Of Adani Enterprises Insider Trading Controversy

The market capital regulator, SEBI , recently has issued show-cause notices to several entities, including Kingdon's investment arms, for allegedly colluding to profit from insider information.

G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, July 04, 2024, 02:01 PM IST
article-image
Mark Kingdon | Kingdon Capital Management

One of the well known and prominent figure in the investment and finance world, Mark Kingdon, has recently made headlines after reports on the Adani-Hindenburg Saga resurfacing again. Kingdon, known for his role as the head of Kingdon Capital Management which is based in New York, has established himself as one of the major player in the finance world, managing various investment funds including the Kingdon Offshore Master Fund and K-India Opportunities (KIOF).

Although, his investment decisions and strategies have made headline, but the latest development comes in the Adani Enterprises controversy that has brought him once again in the spotlight.

The Adani Enterprises controversy

The controversy revolves around allegations that Kingdon, through his investment vehicles, used non-public information to build short positions in Adani Enterprises.

The market capital regulator, SEBI, recently has issued show-cause notices to several entities, including Kingdon's investment arms, for allegedly colluding to profit from insider information.

The market capital regulator, SEBI , recently has issued show-cause notices to several entities, including Kingdon's investment arms.

The market capital regulator, SEBI , recently has issued show-cause notices to several entities, including Kingdon's investment arms. | Representative Image/File

The controversy revolves around allegations that Kingdon, through his investment vehicles, used non-public information to build short positions in Adani Enterprises.

The market capital regulator SEBI has issued show-cause notices to several entities, including Kingdon's investment arms, for allegedly colluding to profit from insider information.

Read Also
Adani Group Under Probe In Tamil Nadu Over Import Of Coal
article-image

According to SEBI's findings, Kingdon Capital, via KIOF, began building aggressive short positions in Adani Enterprises ahead of the release of a critical report by Hindenburg Research on January 25, 2023.

Moreover, this report emphasised various concerns about the Adani Group, leading to a significant drop in its stock prices. The market regulator claims that Kingdon's entities were privy to this report before its public release, allowing them to strategically position themselves to profit from the subsequent stock decline.

On June 26, 2023, SEBI issued a show cause notice to Kingdon and other involved parties, giving them a 21-day period to respond.

On June 26, 2023, SEBI issued a show cause notice to Kingdon and other involved parties, giving them a 21-day period to respond. | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Profiting from the Decline

The stock prices of the Adani Enterprises fell sharply after the Hindenburg reports was published.

Kingdon's funds then squared off their short positions, reportedly netting a significant profit of approximately Rs 183 crore (around $22.25 million).

SEBI's investigation revealed that these transactions were orchestrated through the K-India Opportunities Fund, which exclusively traded Adani Enterprises on the National Stock Exchange.

Read Also
Market Buzz: How Are Adani Group Shares Reacting To The Resurfacing Hindenburg Issue?
article-image

SEBI's Notice

On June 26, 2023, SEBI issued a show cause notice to Kingdon and other involved parties, giving them a 21-day period to respond. The notice details how Kingdon, through various entities, controlled and managed the investment strategies that led to substantial profits following the release of the Hindenburg report.

Furthermore, SEBI's investigation also revealed that Kingdon and his family members held significant ownership stakes in the involved funds, further implicating them in the alleged misconduct.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru Sees 57% Jump In Residential Prices In Last 5 Years: Report

Bengaluru Sees 57% Jump In Residential Prices In Last 5 Years: Report

Who Is Mark Kingdon? The Hedge Fund Titan At The Center Of Adani Enterprises Insider Trading...

Who Is Mark Kingdon? The Hedge Fund Titan At The Center Of Adani Enterprises Insider Trading...

Increased Funding From Domestic Sources Vital To Driving India's Startup Movement: Amitabh Kant

Increased Funding From Domestic Sources Vital To Driving India's Startup Movement: Amitabh Kant

2024 Nissan X-Trail: Latest Teaser Revealed Ahead of India Launch

2024 Nissan X-Trail: Latest Teaser Revealed Ahead of India Launch

RBI Governor's Conclave With Bankers: Shaktikanta Das Addresses Issues Like Cybersecurity, Trailing...

RBI Governor's Conclave With Bankers: Shaktikanta Das Addresses Issues Like Cybersecurity, Trailing...