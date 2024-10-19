 What Are Electric Flying Taxis? Bengaluru’s 19-Minute Route From Airport To Electronics City Set To Launch Soon; Check More Details
Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 07:24 PM IST
Bengaluru, often quoted as the 'Silicon valley of India' is always known for its technological prowess and, sometimes more about its traffic jams with long waiting hours.

But what if the city's most struggling issue could be solved not by expanding roads, but by taking commuters to the skies?

In an effort this, Sarla Aviation, a city-based company, has partnered with Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) to launch electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

What Are Electric Flying Taxis?

Electric flying taxis are not just a sci-fi fantasy anymore.

These advanced, seven-seater electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft aims to reduce travel time and vehicular pollution in cities like Bengaluru. Sarla Aviation, a local company, has partnered with Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) to make this a reality.

Why Bengaluru Needs Flying Taxis

Bengaluru’s traffic woes are well known by everyone, especially the one who have been to the city and struck in the traffic for long hours. The city is consistently ranked among the worst in the world for congestion.

According to a report by geolocation tech firm TomTom, Bengaluru was ranked second globally for traffic jams. During rush hour, it can take over two hours to travel a mere 50 kilometers, making daily commutes an exhausting ordeal for residents.

Flying taxis could cut this down dramatically. One of the proposed routes, from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to Electronics City, covers 52 kilometers and typically takes nearly three hours in traffic. With Sarla Aviation’s flying taxis, that same journey is expected to be completed in a take of with just 19 minutes.

The Fare

While flying taxis sound like a luxury, Sarla Aviation has promised to keep costs affordable. The fare for a trip between the airport and Electronics City is expected to start at Rs 1,700.

Coming to a City Near You?

Though Bengaluru will be the first city to benefit from Sarla Aviation's flying taxis, the company is also in plan to expand this in more cities facing with the situation. Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune are next in line for this aerial revolution.

