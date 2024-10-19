 In-Flight Chaos: How Bomb Threats Soar Costs For Airlines, Stranding Passengers And Draining Budgets
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIn-Flight Chaos: How Bomb Threats Soar Costs For Airlines, Stranding Passengers And Draining Budgets

In-Flight Chaos: How Bomb Threats Soar Costs For Airlines, Stranding Passengers And Draining Budgets

In just a few days, over 40 flights from various Indian airlines including Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, Vistara, SpiceJet, Star Air, and Alliance Air have been targeted by bomb threats.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 05:24 PM IST
article-image
Image used for representational purpose only | Canva

In the world of air travel, announcement about the boarding and arrival comes and goes but few announcements are more unsettling than a bomb threat. As passengers settle to board their flights, imagine an unexpected announcement jolts you from your daydreams, "Ladies and gentlemen, we are diverting due to a bomb threat." For countless travellers recently, this has now become a startling reality in the current scenario.

Instead of taking a safe travel, many passengers including the airline authorities are finding themselves at the center of chaos, facing the repercussions of hoaxes that not only disrupt flights but also threaten the financial stability of the industry.

A Surge in Bomb Threats

As per various reports, in the recent, over more than 20 airlines today (October 19) received bomb threat calls resulting to flight diversion, emergency landing and so on.

FPJ Shorts
In-Flight Chaos: How Bomb Threats Soar Costs For Airlines, Stranding Passengers And Draining Budgets
In-Flight Chaos: How Bomb Threats Soar Costs For Airlines, Stranding Passengers And Draining Budgets
'Don't Compare Yourself To Unrealistic Beauty Standards': Priyanka Chopra Shares Tips To Feel Confident
'Don't Compare Yourself To Unrealistic Beauty Standards': Priyanka Chopra Shares Tips To Feel Confident
RBL Bank Q2 FY25: PAT Declines 24% QoQ; Private Lender Announces 20% Jump in Deposits
RBL Bank Q2 FY25: PAT Declines 24% QoQ; Private Lender Announces 20% Jump in Deposits
'Can't Protect Our 7-Year-Old Son Bear...': Liam Payne's Ex-Girlfriend Cheryl Cole SLAMS 'Media Exploitation' After His Death
'Can't Protect Our 7-Year-Old Son Bear...': Liam Payne's Ex-Girlfriend Cheryl Cole SLAMS 'Media Exploitation' After His Death

In just a few days, over 40 flights from various Indian airlines including Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, Vistara, SpiceJet, Star Air, and Alliance Air have been targeted by bomb threats.

Image used for representational purpose only

Image used for representational purpose only | Canva

Amid the peak of the travelling this, these bomb threat calls disrupt several issue for an already struggling industry.

The Cost of Safety

For instance, in the case when an airline receives a bomb threat in any sense, they must act swiftly to ensure the safety of the passenger first. This includes various measures such as diverting flights, conducting thorough security checks, and sometimes making emergency or unscheduled landings. Ahead of all this, each of this action incurs significant costs.

According to the Times of India, the financial impact of a single hoax can exceed Rs 3 crore.

Read Also
Bomb Threats Disrupt Air Travel: Five IndiGo Flights On High Alert; Vistara, Akasa Air & Air India...
article-image

As per the report, airlines must cover various expenses, including:

Overtime Pay for Crew- With flight schedules disrupted, crew members often have to work longer hours, incurring additional labor costs.

Fuel Expenses- Rerouting flights and ensuring safe landings can lead to substantial fuel wastage. As per the Times of India report, estimate that the cost of fuel alone can amount to around Rs 1 crore when a flight is diverted due to a bomb threat.

Image used for representational purpose only

Image used for representational purpose only | Canva

Passenger Accommodations- Airlines are responsible for arranging hotel stays for stranded passengers and crew, further adding to the financial burden, added the report.

Read Also
Vistara's Delhi-London Flight Receives Bomb Threat On Social Media; Diverted To Frankfurt
article-image

Additional Landing Charges- Unexpected landings at alternative airports can lead to hefty parking and landing fees, compounding the financial losses, as per the report.

Image used for representational purpose only

Image used for representational purpose only | Canva

Ahead of all this, this also disrupts the crew schedules and requiring the reallocation of resources. Airlines often have to arrange overnight stays for passengers and negotiate new landing slots, all while dealing with the fallout of delayed services.

Read Also
London: Royal Air Force Scrambles Fighter Jet To Intercept Air India Flight After Bomb Threat, Plane...
article-image

According to a recent report by the Economic Times report, there was a 60 per cent surge in flight bookings to popular domestic destinations, with international trips seeing an uptick of 70 to 80 per cent.

As travel demand surges, the potential for lost revenue from bomb threat disruptions becomes even more pronounced, threatening the financial health of airlines during a critical period.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

In-Flight Chaos: How Bomb Threats Soar Costs For Airlines, Stranding Passengers And Draining Budgets

In-Flight Chaos: How Bomb Threats Soar Costs For Airlines, Stranding Passengers And Draining Budgets

RBL Bank Q2 FY25: PAT Declines 24% QoQ; Private Lender Announces 20% Jump in Deposits

RBL Bank Q2 FY25: PAT Declines 24% QoQ; Private Lender Announces 20% Jump in Deposits

Afcons Infrastructure IPO: SEBI Nods To Constrction Arm Of Shapoorji Pallonji Group's ₹5,430 Crore...

Afcons Infrastructure IPO: SEBI Nods To Constrction Arm Of Shapoorji Pallonji Group's ₹5,430 Crore...

HDFC Bank Reports ₹16,820 Crore Net Profit For Q2FY25, 5% Growth Year-on-Year

HDFC Bank Reports ₹16,820 Crore Net Profit For Q2FY25, 5% Growth Year-on-Year

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 FY25 Net Profit Surges 14% Quarter On Quarter To ₹4,461 Crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 FY25 Net Profit Surges 14% Quarter On Quarter To ₹4,461 Crore