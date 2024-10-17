 London: Royal Air Force Scrambles Fighter Jet To Intercept Air India Flight After Bomb Threat, Plane Lands Safely
PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 09:56 PM IST
RAF Typhoon fighter jet intercepts Air India flight following bomb threat, ensuring safe landing in London | X

London/Mumbai, Oct 17: The Royal Air Force on Thursday scrambled a Typhoon fighter jet to intercept an Air India aircraft that received a bomb threat and the plane later landed safely in London. The bomb threat was received for the Air India plane from Mumbai to London, an airline official said.

"We can confirm that RAF Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighter aircraft from RAF Coningsby were launched this afternoon, to investigate a civilian aircraft," a Royal Air Force spokesperson said.

Following an uneventful interception the aircraft was released to continue to its original destination under the direction of civilian air traffic control, the spokesperson said.

Further, the spokesperson said the incident is now being handled under the control of civilian authorities. The airline official said the flight landed safely at London Heathrow airport.

A loud sonic boom was heard in East Anglia region of England as the jets were scrambled, authorised to transit at supersonic speed for operational reasons.

"Police can confirm a loud noise heard by residents in the county was a sonic boom caused by RAF aircraft this afternoon (17 October) and was not an explosion," Norfolk Police said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

