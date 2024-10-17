Yet Another Bomb Threat: Air Vistara's Frankfurt-Mumbai UK 028 Flight Isolated, Search Underway

Image for representation | X

In yet another case of bomb threat to an Indian airline, a social media post warned Vistara of the security threat on Frankfurt-Mumbai Vistara flight number UK 028. The plane landed at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 7:40 am on Thursday (October 17). Relevant authorities were informed and resources were mobilised to detect the bomb, if there was one. A Vistara spokesperson told the media that after the flight landed at the airport, it was isolated following which all passengers were disembarked.

"Vistara flight UK 028 operating from Frankfurt to Mumbai on 16 October 2024 was subject to a security threat received on social media. As per protocol, all relevant authorities were immediately informed. The aircraft safely landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, and was taken to the isolation bay where all customers were disembarked. We are fully cooperating with the security agencies to complete the mandatory security checks. At Vistara, the safety and security of our customers, crew, and aircraft is of utmost importance to us," the spokesperson said as quoted by ANI.

With the latest incident, number of Indian carriers' flights receiving bomb threat has become 20 in just a week.

As per media reports, the flight squawked 7700 which is code for general emergency when it was flying over Pakistan around 6 am.

Spike In Bomb Threats

There has been a huge spike in bomb threats on flights operated by Indian carriers this week. On Monday alone, three international planes received such threats. The number shot up to ten on Tuesday. On Wednesday at least six threats were received.

On Wednesday (October 16), Indian government decided to increase number sky marshals on flights and make it double, reported ANI citing an unnamed senior official from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

"The fresh batch of Air Marshals will be deployed on new international routes added in sensitive category based on intelligence report. The decision was taken after several rounds of meetings will all stakeholders in aviation security," said the officer as quoted by ANI.

The Sky Marshals began to be deployed on flights in India after hijacking of IC-814 in 1999.