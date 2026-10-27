WeWork India Posts Strong Q2 FY27 With 67.4% PAT Growth To ₹65.8 Crore, Revenue Reaches ₹768.7 Crore

WeWork India |

Mumbai: WeWork India Management Limited on Tuesday announced its financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended 30 September 2026, reporting a 67.4% year-on-year increase in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹65.8 crore for Q2 FY27.

Financial Performance

Revenue for the quarter increased by 31.6% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹768.7 crore. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 37.6% YoY to ₹162.9 crore, with EBITDA margins at 21.2%.

Half-Year Results

For the first half of FY27, revenue rose 30.1% YoY to ₹1,466.7 crore. PAT for H1 FY27 surged by 149.5% YoY to ₹119.0 crore, with margins recorded at 8.1%.

Capacity Expansion

WeWork India added 11,700 desks in Q2 FY27, bringing its operational capacity to 145,300 desks, an increase of 26.9% YoY. The company's operational footprint now spans 9.8 million sq ft across 85 centres in eight cities, according to the company.

Member Growth

Member additions stood at 8,300 in Q2 FY27, taking the total member base to 121,700. This represents a 32.5% YoY growth in members, outpacing the operational desk capacity growth.

Read Also WeWork India Launches Member Services Platform, Offering Business Solutions

Cash Flow and Efficiency

Free Cash Flow from Operations (FCFO) increased by 149.2% YoY to ₹237.7 crore. The company moved to a net cash position of ₹23.1 crore, from a net debt of ₹310.5 crore a year ago, as stated by the company.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.