WeWork India Adds 2.25 Lakh Sq Ft, 4,500+ Desks Across Bengaluru, Pune

WeWork |

Mumbai: WeWork India Management Limited announced on October 5, 2026, the opening of two new centres: WeWork Infinix Palladium in Whitefield, Bengaluru, and WeWork Millennium Towers in Wakad, Pune. These additions collectively contribute approximately 2.25 lakh sq ft and more than 4,500 desks to the company’s portfolio.

Bengaluru Expansion

In Bengaluru, WeWork Infinix Palladium adds about 1.7 lakh sq ft and over 3,100 desks. This standalone, full-building workspace occupies floors from the ground to the sixth, including a terrace.

Pune Footprint

WeWork Millennium Towers in Wakad, Pune, spans approximately 55,000 sq ft and provides around 1,400 desks across the 16th and 17th floors. This expansion increases WeWork India’s Pune portfolio to eight centres, totalling 0.8 million sq ft and 14,400 desks as of Q1 FY27.

Operational Overview

As of Q1 FY27, WeWork India operates 30 centres in Bengaluru, covering 3.3 million sq ft and 51,700 desks. The company has a total of 79 centres across 9.1 million sq ft in eight cities, serving over 113,000 members.

Company Background

WeWork India Management Limited was launched in 2017 and was listed on the NSE and BSE in FY26. It serves Fortune 500 companies, global capability centres, enterprises, and startups.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.