Accenture Leases 560,000 Sq Ft In Bengaluru's Pritech Park SEZ For ₹269 Crore: All Details |

Accenture has signed a five-year lease for over 560,000 square feet of office space in Bengaluru's Pritech Park Special Economic Zone, committing to a total rental outlay of Rs. 269 crore.

According to transaction documents accessed by Propstack, the IT services and consulting major will pay rent on a chargeable area of 566,617 square feet, working out to a monthly rate of Rs. 76.2 per square foot, the documents show. The agreement folds in the renewal of an existing lease for 441,000 square feet along with a fresh addition of 126,000 square feet. Rent under the deal is set to rise by 12 percent every three years.

Part of a broader expansion spree

The Bengaluru transaction is the latest in a string of office leases Accenture has closed across India this year. In April, the company took on 165,000 square feet at ACE Capitol Tower 2 in Noida from Onward Coworkx, in a deal worth Rs. 195 crore over five years. It has also added 109,000 square feet at Coimbatore's Tidel Park, at a monthly rent of Rs. 83.75 lakh over the same tenure, taking its total footprint at that campus to roughly 153,000 square feet.

Office demand holds steady despite Bengaluru dip

The leasing activity comes even as India's office market shows mixed signals. Realty consultancy JLL pegs metro office absorption at 37.9 million square feet for January-June 2026, a 3.9 percent year-on-year decline, with demand still being propped up by multiple sectors and the growing presence of global capability centres. Bengaluru itself saw a sharper pullback, with leasing down 20.5 per cent year-on-year to 9.37 million square feet in H1 CY26, against 11.79 million square feet in the same period last year.