WeWork India Launches Member Services Platform, Offering Business Solutions

Mumbai: WeWork India Management Limited on Wednesday announced the launch of Member Services, a new platform designed to offer business solutions to its members. This platform aims to provide enterprise-grade advantages and access to a network of trusted service partners.

Platform Categories

Member Services initially covers five core business categories. These include Admin & IT, and HR.

Future Expansion

Over the coming quarters, the platform will expand to include Finance & Legal, Sustainability & Governance, and Marketing services. This expansion will cover areas such as GST filing, ESG reporting, and digital marketing.

Management Statement

Karan Virwani, Managing Director and CEO, WeWork India, said businesses today seek platforms that help them navigate complexity, operate efficiently, and scale. Virwani noted that Member Services addresses the fragmentation in accessing various business services beyond workspace.

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Partner Network

Every partner on the platform is evaluated against defined service standards. This ensures members receive high-quality solutions and reduces the complexity of vendor discovery.

Initial Partners

Initial partners include VTT Mobility for enterprise transportation, Offineeds for eco-friendly corporate merchandise, 1to1help for employee wellbeing, Welocity.ai for AI-driven talent delivery, and Lagrange Point for executive search.

VTT Mobility operates in over 55 cities, Offineeds offers up to 15% discounts, and 1to1help provides preferential pricing to members.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.