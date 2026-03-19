WeWork India Secures ₹475.49 Crore Managed Office Contract In Hyderabad

WeWork India Management Limited has signed a major Managed Office contract with TMUS India Private Limited in Hyderabad. |

Mumbai: WeWork India Management Limited, formerly known as WeWork India Management Private Limited, has officially announced the receipt of a significant new contract to expand its operational footprint in Hyderabad. On March 19, 2026, the company submitted a formal disclosure to the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited, pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. This disclosure follows an earlier announcement made on January 29, 2026, regarding planned capacity additions in the Hyderabad region.

The company has entered into a Membership Agreement for Managed Office with TMUS India Private Limited, a domestic entity. Under the terms of this agreement, WeWork India will provide a dedicated workspace for TMUS India Private Limited located at Phoenix H10, Hyderabad. The scale of the project is substantial, aggregating to approximately 250,348 square feet and spanning across five floors. This facility will comprise a total of 1,507 workstations.

As a Managed Office Contract, the workspace will be designed, developed, and managed by WeWork on behalf of the client. The broad consideration or size of the contract is valued at 475.49 crore rupees, excluding applicable taxes, for a total tenure of 60 months. The agreement includes a committed term of 42 months from the client. The works associated with the contract are expected to be completed on or before May 21, 2026, at which point TMUS India Private Limited is expected to commence its operations from the premises.

This arrangement is intended to operationalize WeWork India's capacity addition and support its broader expansion plans in Hyderabad. The company expects this partnership to strengthen its overall presence in the region. Regarding corporate governance and transparency, WeWork India confirmed that its promoters, promoter group, or group companies have no interest in TMUS India Private Limited. Furthermore, the company stated that this contract does not fall within the scope of related party transactions. The disclosure was signed and authorized by Udayan Shukla, the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of WeWork India Management Limited.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the information provided in the specific corporate disclosure document dated March 19, 2026.