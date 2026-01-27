 WeWork India Net Profit Doubles QoQ To ₹151 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges 29% YoY
WeWork India Management Ltd reported a 104 percent sequential rise in standalone net profit to Rupees 150.64 crore in Q3 FY26, with revenue from operations climbing 29 percent year-on-year to Rupees 631.9 crore. Compared to Rupees 73.9 crore profit in Q2 and Rupees (836.3) crore loss in Q3 FY25, the company’s turnaround reflects strengthening cost controls and stable top-line growth.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 11:24 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: In the December quarter, WeWork India’s standalone revenue rose to Rupees 631.9 crore from Rupees 573.0 crore in Q2 and Rupees 490.1 crore in Q3 FY25. Net profit advanced to Rupees 150.6 crore from Rupees 73.9 crore in the previous quarter, marking a robust turnaround from a loss of Rupees 836.3 crore a year earlier. The gains were driven by higher operational occupancy and reduced finance costs. Employee benefits and depreciation expenses remained stable while operating efficiencies lifted margins.

Sequential growth builds on operating leverage

Quarter-on-quarter revenue grew by Rupees 589 crore, while total expenses increased by Rupees 458 crore. Sub-contracting costs reappeared at Rupees 82.9 crore in Q3. Despite this, EBIT margins improved as EBITDA held firm. An exceptional item of Rupees 42.9 crore related to estimated labour code-related provisions was recognized this quarter. Notably, finance costs remained flat at Rupees 1,523 crore, indicating refinancing discipline, while depreciation rose modestly to Rupees 2,453 crore from Rupees 2,309 crore in Q2.

Management highlights and growth drivers

Managing Director Karan Virwani credited the quarter’s performance to IPO-led visibility, increased workspace demand, and disciplined cost execution. The company completed its IPO during Q3, listing on NSE and BSE on October 10, 2025. EPS rose to Rupees 1.13 per share (basic) from Rupees 0.55 in Q2, while diluted EPS stood at Rupees 1.10. No new ESOPs were granted this quarter, though 5.75 lakh options were issued in 9M FY26 under the 2018 plan.

Nine-month metrics signal consolidation of gains

For the nine months ended December 2025, revenue from operations grew 23.7 percent to Rupees 1,738.9 crore from Rupees 1,406.2 crore a year ago. The company turned profitable with Rupees 78.4 crore net profit, reversing a loss of Rupees 1,421 crore in 9M FY25. Cost structures were rationalized across verticals, particularly in employee and occupancy segments. With IPO funding complete and labour-related provisions absorbed, WeWork India appears to be entering FY27 on stronger financial footing.

Disclaimer: This article is based on unaudited financial results disclosed by WeWork India Management Ltd. All financial data has been sourced from official company filings and public disclosures.

