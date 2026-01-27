'Perfect Example Of Partnership Between Two Major Economies': PM Modi On India-EU 'Mother Of All Deals'

EU Chief with PM Modi during Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path in New Delhi (Screengrab) | YouTube

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (January 27) said that the agreement signed between India and the European Union (EU) would bring major opportunities for the public on both sides. He further added that the deal is an example of a partnership between two major economies of the world.

The Prime Minister further stated that the world is already calling the India-EU trade agreement the “mother of all deals”.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Yesterday a big agreement was signed between the European Union and India. People are calling this the mother of all deals. This agreement will bring major opportunities for the public in India and Europe. This is a perfect example of…

“Yesterday a big agreement was signed between the European Union and India. People are calling this the mother of all deals. This agreement will bring major opportunities for the public in India and Europe. This is a perfect example of a partnership between two major economies of the world," PM Modi stated via video conferencing at the inauguration of India Energy Week 2026 in Goa.

Congratulating the people of the nation, the Prime Minister said that the agreement with the EU would also complement Britain and EFTA’s agreements.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "This agreement empowers our shared commitment towards democracy and rule of law. This Free Trade Agreement with the European Union will also complement Britain and EFTA's agreements...I congratulate the people of the nation for this"…

Highlighting the scope of the India-EU deal, PM Modi said, "This agreement represents 25 per cent of the global GDP and 1/3rd of global trade."

“This agreement empowers our shared commitment towards democracy and rule of law. This Free Trade Agreement with the European Union will also complement Britain and EFTA’s agreements... I congratulate the people of the nation for this,” the PM stated.

On Monday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised India. Sharing a video of the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, von der Leyen said that “India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure.” The EU Commission President’s remarks came ahead of the trade agreement between India and the 27-nation bloc, which von der Leyen had earlier termed as the “mother of all deals.”

It is the honor of a lifetime to be Chief Guests at the Republic Day celebrations.



A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure.



And we all benefit ↓

Notably, the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and von der Leyen were the chief guests at the Republic Day celebrations. The EU Commission President called it a lifetime opportunity to attend the mega celebrations as a chief guest.

“It is the honour of a lifetime to be Chief Guests at the Republic Day celebrations,” she stated.

The development comes amid the United States’ tariff policies. India and the EU are also expected to unveil a joint comprehensive strategic vision to govern their relationship for the period 2026–2030.