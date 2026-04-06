WeWork India Adds 700,000 Sq Ft Across South India With 12,000 Desks In Major Expansion Drive

WeWork India has signed five long-term lease agreements across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, adding over 700,000 square feet of office space. |

Bengaluru: WeWork India is scaling up aggressively in South India, betting on sustained enterprise demand for flexible office spaces.

Expands footprint significantly

The company has added over 700,000 square feet of Grade A office space through five new centres across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai. This marks one of its largest expansion moves to date, strengthening its presence in key southern markets. The addition reflects rising demand for premium flexible workspaces, particularly from enterprise clients seeking scalable office solutions.

Targets enterprise demand

The expansion will bring approximately 12,000 new desks into WeWork India’s portfolio. The move is aligned with increasing adoption of flexible workplace strategies by large enterprises, global capability centres, and multinational companies. With nearly 74 percent of its members already comprising enterprise clients, the company is clearly focusing on high-value, long-term occupiers.

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Signs long-term leases

The five centres have been secured through long-term lease agreements ranging from 10 to 20 years. This structure signals confidence in sustained demand and a shift toward stable, partnership-led growth models in the flexible workspace sector. The agreements also highlight growing collaboration between workspace operators and institutional landlords to deliver high-quality office environments.

Strengthens regional strategy

Three of the new centres are located in Bengaluru, including large facilities in Outer Ring Road and Whitefield, while Hyderabad and Chennai will each host one centre in prominent commercial hubs. These locations offer strong connectivity and access to established business ecosystems, making them attractive for enterprise clients. The expansion also aligns with the company’s broader strategy to deepen its presence in high-growth urban markets.

WeWork India currently operates 37 centres across South India and continues to scale its network in response to demand trends. The company is leveraging partnerships with multiple landlords to expand its footprint while maintaining a consistent workspace experience across cities. The move underscores a broader shift in India’s office market, where flexible workspaces are becoming a core component of enterprise real estate strategies. With this expansion, WeWork India is positioning itself to capture long-term growth opportunities in the evolving workspace landscape.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s media release dated April 6, 2026. All figures and details are as disclosed and have not been independently verified.