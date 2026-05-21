WeWork India Reports 29% Revenue Growth, Profit Up 72% In Q4

WeWork India reported a 29 percent rise in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rupees 692.8 crore, while net profit increased 72 percent to Rupees 64.4 crore. |

Mumbai: WeWork India Management Limited reported standalone revenue from operations of Rupees 692.8 crore in Q4 FY26, up 29 percent from Rupees 535.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income rose to Rupees 711.8 crore from Rupees 551 crore. Net profit increased 72 percent year-on-year to Rupees 64.4 crore from Rupees 37.5 crore in Q4 FY25. The company also reported profit before tax of Rupees 42.2 crore compared with a loss before tax of Rupees 1.3 crore a year ago, supported by higher workspace demand and improved operating performance.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue from operations increased 9.6 percent from Rupees 631.9 crore in Q3 FY26, while net profit rose sharply from Rupees 15.1 crore. Total expenses climbed to Rupees 669.6 crore during the quarter from Rupees 622.2 crore in the previous quarter.

Finance costs stood at Rupees 159.2 crore against Rupees 152.3 crore in Q3 FY26, while depreciation and amortisation expenses increased to Rupees 267 crore from Rupees 245 crore. Operating expenses rose to Rupees 151.5 crore from Rupees 144 crore sequentially, reflecting expansion in workspace operations.

What Drove The Numbers

The company benefited from higher occupancy and expansion across managed office spaces during the quarter. Employee benefit expenses increased to Rupees 49.9 crore from Rupees 36.2 crore in Q4 FY25, while subcontracting costs declined to Rupees 10 crore from Rupees 14.4 crore. Other income rose to Rupees 9.3 crore compared with Rupees 2.9 crore a year earlier. The deferred tax credit of Rupees 22.2 crore also supported profitability. WeWork India additionally recognised gains from lease modifications and investment-related income during FY26.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, WeWork India reported standalone revenue from operations of Rupees 2,432 crore, up 25 percent from Rupees 1,942 crore in FY25. Net profit declined 45 percent to Rupees 72.2 crore from Rupees 130.5 crore a year ago. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 50 crore against a loss before tax of Rupees 154.9 crore in FY25. Total assets increased to Rupees 7,095 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rupees 5,395 crore a year earlier. Cash and cash equivalents rose to Rupees 61.6 crore from Rupees 20.7 crore last year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.