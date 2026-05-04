WeWork India Expands NCR Presence With 1.1 Lakh Sq Ft Aerocity Centre

WeWork India Management Limited has launched a new flexible workspace centre, WeWork Worldmark 6, in Aerocity, New Delhi, adding approximately 1.1 lakh square feet and over 1400 desks to its portfolio. |

New Delhi: WeWork India is doubling down on its NCR expansion, tapping into rising enterprise demand for premium flexible workspaces in one of the region’s fastest-growing business districts.

New Centre Launch

The company has opened WeWork Worldmark 6 at Aerocity, its 17th centre in the NCR region. Spread across approximately 1.1 lakh square feet on the third floor, the facility offers over 1400 desks, significantly expanding its presence in the capital region. This addition reflects a targeted push into high-demand micro-markets where enterprise occupancy continues to rise.

Demand Drives Expansion

Flexible workspace demand in India has surged, crossing 100 million square feet, with inventory tripling between 2020 and 2025. Delhi-NCR alone accounts for 21–23 million square feet, making it one of the leading markets after Bengaluru. This backdrop explains the company’s focus on scaling capacity in locations that combine accessibility with business relevance.

Strategic Location Advantage

Aerocity has emerged as a preferred destination for multinational companies due to its proximity to Indira Gandhi International Airport and strong transit connectivity. The area is evolving into a future-ready business hub supported by metro access, hospitality infrastructure, and integrated commercial ecosystems. WeWork’s new centre is positioned to capture demand from enterprises seeking premium, well-connected office spaces.

Enterprise Focused Design

The facility is designed for a diverse set of occupiers, including large enterprises, global capability centres, and fast-growing firms. It features collaboration zones, meeting rooms, indoor event spaces, and wellness areas, along with technology-enabled systems and administrative support. According to Arnav S. Gusain, Chief of Supply at WeWork India, the expansion reflects a shift in how companies integrate flexible workspaces into their core real estate strategies.

Read Also WeWork India Secures ₹475.49 Crore Managed Office Contract In Hyderabad

Growing National Footprint

WeWork India currently operates across 8 cities with over 1.21 lakh desks and 73 centres spanning 8.2 million square feet. The Aerocity launch further strengthens its position in NCR as it continues to expand in key commercial hubs.

The company’s strategy remains focused on scaling in high-growth locations while offering premium workspace solutions. The Aerocity expansion highlights WeWork India’s continued focus on capturing enterprise demand through strategically located, premium flexible workspaces in rapidly evolving business districts.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company filing provided and does not include external verification or additional sources.