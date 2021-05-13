Western Railway keeps the supply chain of essential goods running

Western Railway's goods & parcel special trains have been continuously traversing across the country to keep the supply of essential commodities moving. In continuation to this, Western Railway has run 98 parcel trains from 1st April, 2021 to 10th May, 2021 to transport essential commodities to various parts of the country. During this period, the loading in goods trains recorded 8 million tonnes as compared to 5.22 million tonnes in the corresponding period of last year, which is an increase of 53.26%. These achievements have been made possible due to the able guidance, motivation & continuous monitoring by Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, from 1st April, 2021 to 10th May, 2021, Western Railway has transported commodities weighing more than 36 thousand tonnes through its various parcel special trains, which included agricultural produce, medicines, medical equipment, fish, milk etc. The revenue generated through this transportation, has been approxRs. 12.44 crore. 20 Milk Special trains were run by Western Rly, with a load of more than 14 thousand tonnes and 100% utilization of the wagons. Similarly, 23 COVID-19 special parcel trains with a load of approx. 4593tonnes were also run to transport essential commodities. In addition to this, 17 indented rakes carrying 8814tonnes were also run with 100% utilization. To help the farmers find new markets for their produce and also for its economical and fast transportation, 38Kisan Rails with load of approx.8733tonnes have also been run during this period from various divisions.

Shri Thakur further informed that during the period from 1st April to 10th May 2021 total 3837 rakes of goods trains have been run by WR and carried 8 million tonnes of essential commodities. 8464 freight trains were interchanged with other zonal railways, in which 39,413 trains were handed over and 39,270 trains were taken over at different interchange points. Business Development Units (BDUs) are in constant contact with the existing and probable freight customers to encourage them to transport their goods through railways with the incentives introduced by the Railway Board for quick, reliable, economical & bulk transportation of their goods.