 Infrastructure Major Larsen & Toubro Bags Order From Hindalco For Odisha & Tata Steel Project
Infrastructure Major Larsen & Toubro Bags Order From Hindalco For Odisha & Tata Steel Project

In a filing to the BSE, L&T said it has bagged "an order from Hindalco for setting up a 180 KTPA aluminium smelter along with the gas treatment centre for their upcoming greenfield project in Odisha." `

IANSUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 11:41 AM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said it has bagged an order from Hindalco to set up an aluminium smelter for its upcoming project in Odisha and another project from Tata Steel to build a coke oven battery.Both orders have been bagged by the minerals and metals business vertical of Larsen & Toubro.

These orders are part of multiple orders secured by the vertical in India recently.In a filing to the BSE, L&T said it has bagged "an order from Hindalco for setting up a 180 KTPA aluminium smelter along with the gas treatment centre for their upcoming greenfield project in Odisha."

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

