Infrastructure Major Larsen & Toubro Bags Order From Hindalco For Odisha & Tata Steel Project

New Delhi: Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said it has bagged an order from Hindalco to set up an aluminium smelter for its upcoming project in Odisha and another project from Tata Steel to build a coke oven battery.Both orders have been bagged by the minerals and metals business vertical of Larsen & Toubro.

These orders are part of multiple orders secured by the vertical in India recently.In a filing to the BSE, L&T said it has bagged "an order from Hindalco for setting up a 180 KTPA aluminium smelter along with the gas treatment centre for their upcoming greenfield project in Odisha."

According to filing, it "has also secured an order for setting up... coke oven battery 6 A/B from TATA Steel, Jamshedpur." The scope of work includes engineering, manufacturing, supply, construction and plant installation.

"These order wins across the aluminium and steel sectors are a testament to L&T's engineering excellence, execution capability and enduring customer relationships."These further strengthens our role in shaping the nation's industrial infrastructure, while deepening the relationship with the steel sector through world-class execution and technological excellence," T Kumaresan, Senior Vice President & Head, Minerals & Metals, L&T, said.

