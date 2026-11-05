Websol Energy Q2 FY27 Earnings Shine Bright With Net Profit Jumping 73% To ₹80 Crore, Revenue More Than Doubles As Renewable Energy Company Reports Impressive Financial Growth

Websol Energy |

Mumbai: Websol Energy System announced its financial results for the second quarter ended 30 September 2026, reporting revenue from operations of ₹361.02 crore. This represents a 114.6% increase compared to ₹168.22 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, according to the company filing.

Financial Performance

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation grew 77.3% year-on-year to ₹128.14 crore from ₹72.29 crore. Profit after tax stood at ₹80.21 crore, up from ₹46.32 crore in the second quarter of the previous year.

Operational Highlights

Cell production for the quarter reached 255 MW with a capacity utilisation of 91%, while module production stood at 88 MW with 68% utilisation. The company noted that its outstanding order book was valued at ₹1,280 crore as of 30 September 2026.

Capacity Expansion

Websol secured a 54.20-acre land allotment from the Government of West Bengal at Falta Industrial Park for a greenfield solar cell manufacturing facility. The planned complex will add 4 GW of cell capacity, executed in two equal phases of 2 GW each.

Debt Repayment

During the quarter, the company prepaid its entire ₹110 crore term loan from the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency using internal accruals. Managing Director Sohan Lal Agarwal said the repayment and land allotment reflect years of investment and customer trust.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.