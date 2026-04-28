Websol Energy Q4 Profit Surges To ₹125 Crore, Revenue Jumps To ₹401 Crore On Strong Sequential Growth

Websol Energy reported strong Q4 FY26 performance with revenue rising 132 percent YoY to Rs 401 crore and PAT surging 158 percent to Rs 125 crore. |

Mumbai: Websol Energy System Ltd reported a sharp 92 percent sequential rise in net profit to Rupees 125 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue climbed to Rupees 401 crore, reflecting strong operational momentum. Compared to Rupees 65 crore profit in Q3 and Rupees 48 crore in Q4 FY25, the company’s earnings trajectory highlights robust capacity utilisation and demand-led growth, with revenue rising from Rupees 261 crore in Q3 and Rupees 173 crore a year ago.

Websol’s quarterly performance was driven by both year-on-year and sequential expansion. Revenue surged 132 percent YoY and 54 percent QoQ, while profit after tax rose 158 percent YoY. EBITDA stood at Rupees 146 crore, improving 37 percent sequentially, although margins moderated to 36.4 percent from 45.4 percent a year ago. Profit before tax rose to Rupees 125 crore, reflecting stronger operating leverage.

Sequential growth strengthened significantly during the quarter, with revenue increasing by Rupees 140 crore over Q3 FY26 (Rs 401 crore vs Rupees 261 crore). PAT nearly doubled, rising by Rupees 60 crore quarter-on-quarter. This was supported by improved utilisation levels, with cell capacity utilisation exceeding 90 percent and module utilisation at 74 percent. However, margin compression indicates cost pressures or product mix changes despite a higher scale.

Operationally, the company progressed on capacity expansion, including upgrading a Mono PERC cell line to Topcon technology, which will increase total cell capacity to 1.35 GW. The company also reported a net cash surplus position, with Rupees 152 crore in cash exceeding Rupees 118 crore debt, resulting in net cash of Rupees 34 crore. Its order book remained strong at Rupees 1,161 crore, supporting near-term revenue visibility.

For the full year FY26, Websol reported revenue of Rupees 1,049 crore, up 82 percent from Rupees 575 crore in FY25, while PAT rose 96 percent to Rupees 303 crore. EBITDA stood at Rupees 429 crore, though margins declined to 40.8 percent from 43.9 percent in the previous year. The annual performance reflects sustained scale-up in operations alongside improved profitability metrics.

This article is based on company-released financial data and is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or a complete financial analysis.