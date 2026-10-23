Websol Renewables Names Vinay Vyas CEO, Targets ₹1,000 Crore Revenue And Capacity Expansion By 2028

Vinay Vyas |

Mumbai: Websol Renewables Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Websol Energy System Limited, announced on 22 October 2026, the appointment of Vinay Vyas as its new Chief Executive Officer. Vyas assumes his role effective 21 October 2026.

Leadership and Experience

Vyas brings over 18 years of experience in renewable energy and energy storage. His prior roles include Chief Executive Officer of FusionX Energy, Group Lead (Vice President) for renewable power, BESS, and green hydrogen at Welspun Group, and Director of the Global Renewable Energy Center at Canadian Solar.

Strategic Growth

Websol aims to reach ₹1,000 crore in revenue in the financial year 2026. The company also plans to increase its solar cell manufacturing capacity to 5,350 MW and module capacity to 4,550 MW by 2028.

Industry Impact

Vyas has worked on a clean energy portfolio exceeding 8 GW, valued at ₹24,000 crore. He also led the development of what is described as the world's first integrated green hydrogen and ammonia project at ACME Cleantech.

Future Outlook

Websol Energy System Limited Chairman and Managing Director Sohan Lal Agarwal said Vyas's track record of building renewable businesses at scale will be valuable as the company expands further along the solar value chain.

Company Background

Websol Energy System Limited currently operates an integrated manufacturing facility with a solar cell capacity of 1,200 MW and a module capacity of 550 MW. The facility uses Mono PERC and bifacial technology and processes wafers up to 210 mm.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.