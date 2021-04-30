WCL CMD Manoj Kumar gets additional charge of CMPDIL

Manoj Kumar, Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) has been entrusted with the additional charge of CMD of CMPDIL. The order issued by the Ministry of Coal today in this regard will be effective from 1st May 2021 for a period of six months or till the appointment of a regular incumbent to the post, or till the further orders, whichever is earliest. Manoj Kumar had assumed the charge of CMD of WCL on January 1, 2021.Earlier Kumar was the Director Technical (Operations) of WCL.