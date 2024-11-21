Waves OTT: Content In 12 Languages And More, Here Is What You Need To About This New Launch From Prasar Bharti

The world of over-the-top streaming and content consumption has skyrocketed in its presence and ability to reach millions in the recent past.

A market that was once dominated by a handful of international players is now filled with competitors from across the globe, with other major international media houses and regional companies releasing their own OTT platforms.

Now, the Indian government's public broadcaster, Prasar Bharti, has launched and entered the fray with its own platform.

The Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, launched ‘WAVES’ the OTT platform of the national public broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, at the opening ceremony of the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Waves look to bring a beautiful blend of nostalgia and modern digital trends.

The Classics Of Time

Waves will focus on a mix of classic content and contemporary programming.

The application will have classic Indian shows including Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shaktimaan, and Hum Log. This would appeal to the rich cultural fabric of Indian audiences.

Another major feature of this app is that it is available in 12 different languages. This includes Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Punjabi and Assamese.

Diversity of Content

Waves will offer content in different forms and shapes. Apart from pure entertainment, the platform will also focus on infotainment via news, documentaries, and content curated from regional avenues. Waves, according to Prasar Bharti, is committed to inclusivity and diversity.

From Radio to Gaming

Embracing the elements of the 21st century, this OTT platform will also have video on demand (VOD), free-to-play gaming, radio streaming, Live TV streaming. In addition, it will also stream 65 live channels.

In addition, Waves will also enable several app-in-app integrations for video and gaming content and online shopping through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) supported e-commerce platform.

New Films and shows on WAVE to be screened at IFFI

Aligning with the focus of the 55th IFFI on young filmmakers, WAVES will screen ‘Roll No.52,’ a student grad film from Annapurna Film and Media Studio by Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni.

Live Is Alive

The platform will also focus on live events. The catalogue of these events includes, Prabhu Shriram Lalla Aarti LIVE from Ayodhya. The US Premier League Cricket Tournament will be carried LIVE on WAVES from November 22, 2024.

WAVES will also launch a cybersecurity awareness campaign with Daily Video messages in partnership with CDAC, MeitY. This campaign is backed by programmes such as Cyber Crime ki Duniya (a fictionalised series) and Cyber Alert (by DD News features).

In a statement, the national broadcaster said, " By leveraging its decades-long legacy and national trust, Doordarshan's OTT platform bridges the gap between traditional television and modern streaming, reaching tech-savvy youth and older generations alike."