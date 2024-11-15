Elon Musk & Vivek Ramaswamy Hiring For Department Of Government Efficiency: '80 Hours A Week With Unglamourous Cost Cutting'; Know All Criteria To Apply

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who were designated by US President-elect Donald Trump to head the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), are conducting an unusual hiring campaign by using the social media platform X to find candidates.

With 1.2 million followers since its launch earlier this week, the DOGE account announced a job opening on Thursday, thanking the 'thousands of followers who have expressed interest in helping us at DOGE.'

However, the department made it clear that it is seeking 'super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries willing to work 80+ hours per week on unglamorous cost-cutting' rather than 'part-time idea generators.'

DOGE requested that candidates submit their resumes via direct message (DM) on X, but did not specify the level of education or experience required. However, this is only available to users who have a verified, premium X subscription, which costs USD 8 per month.

Only premium users can submit applications

Musk and Ramaswamy will personally evaluate the "top 1% of applicants," although it was unclear what standards would be used to rank them.

Compensation and work profile

Musk explained that there is no pay for the demanding position. It will be a lot of work, create a lot of enemies, and there will be no pay. What a fantastic offer!' The billionaire wrote on Twitter.

The sentiment was echoed by Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur and wealthy investor who contrasted government bureaucrats' expected work ethic with their own.

President elect announced Dept. of Government Efficiency

In his announcement of DOGE's creation on Tuesday, President-elect Trump charged Musk and Ramaswamy with reducing federal spending, eliminating unnecessary regulations, and reorganising federal agencies. The department will provide 'advice and guidance from outside of government' and function independently of the federal government.

Trump has set a lofty goal for DOGE's work, hoping it will be finished by July 4, 2026. The project 'will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in government waste, which is a lot of people!' according to Musk's pledge.