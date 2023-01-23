Waited 6 months to join Google: Sacked Indian-origin techie | Image: Google (Representative)

As Google started laying off its 12,000 employees, affected employees are beginning to look for new jobs on LinkedIn, and among those affected is an Indian-origin worker who says "he waited for six months to join Google."

Kunal Kumar Gupta, a Technical Program Manager at Google in California, writes in his LinkedIn post: "As the news is out that Google has done a 12,000 strong layoff, unfortunately, I have been impacted by the same. After 3 years and 6 months at Google, I got an email stating that my employment has been terminated effectively."

Gupta added that after earning his degree in 2019 from Carnegie Mellon University in the US, he held off on joining Google for six months in order to save his immigration status.

"And Google just sent an email stating I was no longer a part of the organisation, that is how life works sometimes," he mentioned.

Recalling his journey at Google, Gupta shared: "Google has been the best professional time of my career, I have met some of the smartest and nicest folks across teams. I thank all of them for working with me and giving me the opportunity to learn from them."

He concluded his post by saying, "I am immediately open to work and would need immediate assistance to find a role as I am on an H-1B visa which gives me 60 days to find a job."

With inputs from Agencies.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)