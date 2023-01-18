Layoff wave: Amazon will not cut jobs in Italy but likely to let go of employees in Britain and Spain says Tade unions | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Despite a decline in volumes last year, Amazon does not intend to cut any positions in Italy, trade unions said on Tuesday during a video discussion with a business representative.

Earlier this month, Amazon.com Inc. announced plans to reduce more than 18,000 jobs internationally.

Later, the company said it will close three facilities in Britain, raising concerns that other European nations may follow suit.

The conference was held in reaction to press stories, and according to separate statements from the Italian trade unions FIT-CISL, Filt-CGIL, and UIL Trasporti, an Amazon Italy management claimed there was no cause for concern on the part of the workers in Italy.

