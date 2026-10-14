Volvo Wins Record 200-Bus MSRTC Order, Maharashtra to Add 30 Sleeper Coaches

Volvo buses |

Mumbai: Volvo Buses India has received an order from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation to supply 200 buses, marking the company’s largest order in India.

Announced on October 14, the purchase comprises 170 seater buses and 30 sleeper buses. Volvo said the contract represents a commitment to strengthening premium intercity public transportation in Maharashtra.

The order brings together two configurations designed for different passenger travel requirements, with seated coaches accounting for most of the fleet addition.

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170 Seater and 30 Sleeper Buses

Seater buses represent 85 per cent of the order, while sleeper buses account for the remaining 15 per cent.

The mix gives the transport undertaking a combination of seated and sleeper vehicles as it expands its premium intercity offering.

Volvo identified the 9600 as a model available in both configurations. The buses are manufactured at the company’s facilities in Hoskote.

The announcement highlights manufacturing as part of the supply arrangement, with production undertaken at Volvo’s Indian facilities.

Focus on Premium Public Transport

Suresh Chettiar, Executive Vice President of the Bus Division at VE Commercial Vehicles, said the order reflected a shared commitment to improving travel and making premium passenger experiences more accessible to Maharashtra’s citizens.

His comments placed the emphasis on passenger experience and the role of public transportation in widening access to premium intercity services.

The order’s size makes it a milestone for Volvo Buses India, according to the company, while the combination of configurations supports a range of intercity travel preferences.

Manufacturing and Deployment Details

The announcement specified the total number of buses, their seating configurations and the manufacturing location.

However, the supplied statement did not disclose the contract value, delivery schedule, routes or passenger fares.

Those details will be important for assessing when the vehicles enter service and how the fleet is deployed.

For now, the development is MSRTC’s purchase of 200 Volvo buses, including 30 sleeper coaches.