MSRTC To Expand Shivneri Bus Service Beyond Mumbai-Pune, 200 New Volvo Buses Planned |

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation is planning to expand its popular Shivneri bus service beyond the Mumbai Pune route, marking a significant step in improving inter city travel across the state.

Often referred to as the “Queen of the Mumbai Pune Expressway”, the Shivneri service is known for its comfort, reliability and safety. Officials have now decided to extend the premium bus network to several major cities across Maharashtra, allowing more passengers to experience the service.

🗓 ४ मार्च २०२६ | 📍 मुंबई



एसटीच्या ‘शिवनेरी’ ची झेप आता मुंबई–पुण्याच्या पलीकडे!



मुंबई–पुणे महामार्गाची ‘राणी’ म्हणून ओळख मिळवलेल्या एसटीच्या अत्याधुनिक, आरामदायी आणि सुरक्षित ‘शिवनेरी’ बस सेवेची झेप आता राज्यभर घेण्याचा निर्णय घेण्यात आला आहे. लवकरच मुंबई–पुणे मार्गाच्या… pic.twitter.com/BjkCOkwqnD — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) March 4, 2026

The expansion is expected to transform long distance bus travel by offering modern facilities and better connectivity between important urban centres.

200 New Volvo Buses To Join Fleet

To support the expansion, the state transport undertaking has initiated the tender process to purchase 200 new Volvo buses equipped with advanced technology and improved passenger amenities.

Once these buses are inducted into the fleet, the Shivneri service will begin operating on additional routes across Maharashtra, similar to the existing Mumbai Pune service.

Authorities believe that the introduction of these buses will strengthen the state transport network while offering passengers a premium and dependable travel option.

New Routes To Connect Major Cities

Under the proposed plan, several important inter city routes have been identified for the expansion.

These include Nashik to Pune, Nashik to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Nashik to Jalgaon and Dhule, Pune to Kolhapur, Pune to Sangli, Pune to Solapur, Nagpur to Chandrapur, and Nagpur to Amravati and Akola.

The move is expected to benefit travellers across different regions of Maharashtra by providing faster and more comfortable road transport options.

Sleeper Shivneri Buses Planned

In addition to the standard Volvo buses, the new fleet will also include 30 sleeper coaches designed for long distance travel.

These sleeper buses will replace existing non air conditioned sleeper services on select routes. With bed style seating arrangements, enhanced safety features and modern onboard facilities, passengers undertaking overnight journeys will experience a more comfortable travel environment.

The expansion of Shivneri services represents a broader effort to modernise Maharashtra’s public transport system and encourage more people to choose reliable state run travel options.

