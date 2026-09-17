Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Announces Up To 1% Price Hike From October 1 Amid Rising Input Costs

Tata Motors

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Ltd (TMCV) has announced a price increase of up to 1% across its portfolio, citing higher commodity prices and rising input costs. The revised prices will come into effect from October 1, 2026, according to a regulatory filing.

The company said the extent of the increase would vary depending on the model and variant.

The price adjustment follows a similar move by Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV), which had raised prices of its vehicles by up to Rs 25,000 last month.

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Price hike linked to rising input costs

"Tata Motors, India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced a price increase of up to 1% on its range of commercial vehicles, effective 1 October 2026," the company said in its exchange filing.

The automaker added that the revision was necessary to partially offset the impact of increasing commodity prices and other input costs. The company said the final increase would differ across models and variants.

The price revision comes amid continued pressure on automobile manufacturers due to higher production expenses and inflationary trends.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles had earlier announced price increases across its portfolio, including internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs).

Tata Motors stocks gain after announcement

TMPV had said that while it continued to absorb a substantial part of the cost increase, some of the impact was being passed on to customers through the revised pricing.

"While TMPV continues to absorb a significant portion of these increases, a part of the impact is being passed on to customers through this adjustment," the company said.

Following the announcement, shares of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Ltd traded higher on Thursday. The stock was trading 1.36% up at Rs 429.85 as of 12:10 pm, after touching an intraday high of Rs 430.35 on the NSE.

The company’s latest price revision reflects the broader trend among automobile manufacturers adjusting vehicle prices to manage cost pressures while maintaining profitability.