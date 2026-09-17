MSRTC NCMC Cards Can Now Be Recharged Through BHIM App By Scanning QR Code

Passengers can add money to their MSRTC NCMC cards through the BHIM app without visiting a recharge centre | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 17, 2026: Passengers using NCMC cards issued by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) can now recharge their cards through the BHIM app, adding money from their mobile phones without visiting a recharge centre.

The facility became available on September 15 under the NCMC card project. Passengers can scan the QR code printed on the back of their NCMC card using the BHIM app and follow the steps shown in the app to add the required amount.

The facility aims to make digital payments easier for senior citizens, Amrut senior citizens, and women passengers eligible for concessionary travel who are being registered for NCMC cards. Earlier, passengers whose card balance ran out had to visit a designated centre to recharge it.

How To Recharge

To recharge the NCMC card, passengers need to open the BHIM app and scan the QR code printed on the back of the card. They can then enter the required amount and complete the payment through the app.

The new option is expected to reduce the need for passengers to travel to recharge centres and wait in queues. It will also allow cardholders to add money while at home or on the move.

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The MSRTC has been expanding the use of NCMC cards as part of its efforts to provide passengers with digital payment and travel facilities. Mobile-based recharging is expected to make the cards easier to use, particularly for passengers who regularly depend on concessionary travel.

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