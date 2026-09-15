Maharashtra: MSRTC Extends Old Concession Ticket System For Senior Citizens, Women Until September 30 Amid NCMC Server Issues

MSRTC has temporarily allowed eligible senior citizens and women to obtain concession tickets through the earlier system amid NCMC technical issues | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 15, 2026: Facing technical difficulties due to increased load on its NCMC card system, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has allowed senior citizens and women passengers to avail concession tickets through the earlier system till September 30, 2026. The decision comes days after the corporation made NCMC cards mandatory for concession travel from September 1.

Temporary Relief For Passengers

According to the revised circular issued by MSRTC, the increase in ‘hits’ on the NCMC server has led to difficulties in issuing concession tickets through the cards.

All depots have therefore been instructed to follow the earlier procedure for eligible passengers till September 30. However, passengers who already have an active NCMC card will have to use the card to avail the concession.

In cases where an active card cannot be read or a technical problem prevents the ticket from being issued through the card, conductors can issue the concession ticket through the earlier system.

MSRTC has directed divisional controllers and depot managers across Maharashtra to inform conductors and driver-cum-conductors about the revised procedure.

NCMC System Faces Technical Issues

The NCMC card was made mandatory for senior citizens and women as part of MSRTC's move towards a digital system for providing concessions. However, the increase in passenger usage has put additional pressure on the card system, resulting in technical difficulties during ticketing.

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The temporary relaxation is aimed at ensuring that eligible passengers are not denied their concession because of technical issues. MSRTC is expected to continue working on the NCMC system while the earlier ticketing procedure remains available until September 30.

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