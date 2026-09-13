MSRTC Completes Tender For 5,000 New Lalpari Buses As Maharashtra Moves To Replace Ageing Fleet | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has completed the tender process for procurement of 5,000 new ‘Lalpari’ buses, Transport Minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik said on Sunday. The move comes as the state-run transporter faces a shortage of buses and increasing dependence on vehicles that are 12 to 14 years old. The new buses are expected to improve reliability, reduce breakdowns and strengthen services, particularly in rural areas.

New Fleet To Improve Services

Tata Motors has emerged as the lowest bidder in the tender process. Sarnaik said the quality of buses would not be compromised. The new fleet is expected to reduce the burden on ageing buses, increase the availability of services and address frequent breakdowns faced by passengers. The minister said more than 5,000 buses are expected to become due for retirement and scrapping over the next six months, making the procurement particularly important for MSRTC's operations.

The corporation has already begun modernising its fleet. Around 2,640 new buses with a 2x2 seating arrangement have been inducted, while the process of bringing 3,000 ‘Rajmata Jijau’ buses with 3x2 seating into service is underway. Sarnaik said the additional buses would help MSRTC address problems such as cancellation of school trips and the non-availability of overnight buses in rural areas.

MSRTC Plans ‘Bus On Demand’ Model

Under the proposed expansion, MSRTC aims to move towards a ‘bus on demand’ approach, making services available wherever there is sufficient demand. However, Sarnaik appealed to those seeking additional services to ensure that the requested route would not operate at a loss.

The 5,000-bus procurement is also being seen as an important transition for MSRTC's conventional diesel fleet. Sarnaik said the corporation would subsequently accelerate its shift towards environment-friendly electric buses.

For millions of students, farmers, workers, women, senior citizens and other passengers who depend on ST services, particularly outside major cities, the expansion could provide much-needed relief. The immediate challenge, however, will be to induct the new buses quickly enough to replace ageing vehicles and ensure that the promised improvement in service reaches the state's rural and semi-urban routes.

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