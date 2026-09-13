CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Full Support To Aga Khan Development Network For Healthcare, Climate And Social Projects In Maharashtra |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday assured the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) of the Maharashtra government’s full support for its development initiatives in healthcare, education, tribal development, skill development, water management and climate action.

Prince Rahim Aga Khan, who recently assumed office as the fifth Aga Khan, met Fadnavis at the Fairmont Hotel in Mumbai during his first official visit to Maharashtra. Thereafter, Fadnavis welcomed him on behalf of the state and held detailed discussions with the delegation on various social development projects, healthcare facilities, climate action, water management, heritage conservation and initiatives through public-private partnerships.

Talks Focus On Development Partnerships

Fadnavis appreciated the AKDN’s work in water conservation and environmental protection in rural Maharashtra, particularly in drought-prone areas. He said the positive transformation brought about in villages through such initiatives was noteworthy and expressed the state government’s willingness to partner with the network to expand these projects to a larger geographical area.

The Chief Minister said the government would extend full cooperation to initiatives aimed at improving people’s quality of life through public-private partnerships. The two sides also discussed establishing an institutional mechanism for regular dialogue between the state government and the AKDN to review ongoing projects and explore their expansion.

Climate Action And Urban Heat Study

The AKDN delegation briefed Fadnavis on a study undertaken to identify measures to reduce urban heat amid growing climate-related challenges. The Chief Minister said initiatives focusing on increasing green cover, environment-friendly urban planning and climate action could prove useful for cities across Maharashtra.

Healthcare projects discussed during the meeting included a proposed children’s hospital, a specialised geriatric hospital for senior citizens, a rehabilitation centre, skill-based healthcare training and research facilities. Fadnavis welcomed a proposal to train doctors in geriatric care in collaboration with medical colleges in the state, stressing the need for specialised healthcare facilities in view of the growing elderly population.

The government will immediately compile the necessary information related to the proposed projects and extend required assistance, Fadnavis said.

The meeting also covered cultural heritage conservation, preservation of historical sites, green initiatives and community-based development programmes. The AKDN expressed its willingness to expand such initiatives to other parts of Maharashtra.

Prince Rahim Aga Khan thanked Fadnavis for providing opportunities for collaboration in the state’s development initiatives. He said the network was keen to work with the Maharashtra government on a larger scale in healthcare, environment, skill development and social development, while also exploring cooperation in new areas for the benefit of citizens.

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