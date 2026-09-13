CBI Probes Gadchiroli Postal Official For Allegedly Misappropriating ₹13.56 Lakh From Savings And Insurance Accounts | AI

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an investigation against a postal department official for allegedly accepting the cash deposited by account holders of saving bank accounts, recurring deposit accounts, sukanya samriddhi accounts and rural postal life insurance accounts to the tune of Rs 13.56 lakh and in token of the same, also acknowledged their passbooks manually but dishonestly did not account for their deposits in the proper books of accounts.

GDS Accused Of Deposit Irregularities

According to the CBI, accused F.K. Pathan was posted as Gramin Dak Sevak at Rangi Branch Post Office, Gadchiroli. While posting during the period 2015 to 2021, Pathan allegedly accepted cash deposited by account holders of saving bank accounts, recurring deposit accounts, sukanya samriddhi accounts and rural postal life insurance accounts to the tune of Rs 13.56 lakh (Rs 10.76 lakh principal plus Rs 280902 interest). All such entries of deposits in the said passbooks were made by Pathan under his writing and signature.

The internal enquiry was conducted initially by the postal department and thereafter only the formal complaint was submitted by them for investigation. A case has been registered by the CBI on charges of criminal breach of trust, falsification of records and criminal misconduct by a public servant under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act.

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