'UCC To Be Implemented In All BJP-Led NDA States Before 2029,' Says Union HM Amit Shah During Mumbai Visit | File Photo

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would be implemented in all 21 states governed by the BJP-led NDA before 2029, asserting that the government was committed to establishing a common framework of personal laws irrespective of religion.

“We have introduced the Uniform Civil Code in several states. I am confident that we will implement the UCC in all 21 states governed by the BJP-led NDA before 2029,” Shah said at a press conference in Mumbai.

Seva Sankalp Campaign Preparations

Shah was in Mumbai as part of preparations for a month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. He said the campaign would focus on public service and development activities across the country, besides informing people about the achievements of the NDA government.

The campaign will feature a 12-point programme, including blood donation drives, Namo Seva, gratitude programmes, musical and theatrical presentations, Anganwadi services, Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra, Vadnagar-Varanasi and Varanasi-Vadnagar yatras, and the Seva Setu campaign. Efforts will also be made to take various government welfare schemes to people at the block and taluka levels.

Zero Tolerance Policy On Terrorism

Shah also outlined the government's record on national security, saying surgical strikes, air strikes and Operation Sindoor had demonstrated a “zero tolerance” policy towards terrorism. He said security had been given priority across sectors.

Referring to some of the major decisions and achievements of the Modi government, Shah cited the abrogation of Article 370, the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission. He also highlighted the modernisation of the railway network and the government's efforts to strengthen infrastructure and development.

He said the government had also addressed several long-standing challenges, including Naxalism and the situation in the Northeast, which had posed serious threats to India's internal security for decades.

On the economic front, Shah said India had moved from being counted among the “Fragile Five” economies to the world's top five economies. Citing India's first-quarter GDP growth of 7.8%, he said the country was currently leading among major economies.

Shah also reiterated the government's resolve to deal with illegal immigration, saying that every infiltrator would be identified and removed from the country.

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