BJP Plans ‘Akhilesh Se Behtar Yogi’ Campaign For 2027 UP Polls, To Highlight Governance And Development Record | File Photo

Lucknow: The BJP is preparing to enter the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections with a direct political narrative that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s record is better than that of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s government.

Party Plans Fact-Based Counter To Opposition

The proposed “Akhilesh se behtar Yogi” narrative emerged during a marathon meeting at the BJP state headquarters to review preparations for the Assembly elections. Party leaders suggested that the opposition’s criticism of the Yogi Adityanath government should be countered with facts and a comparison of the two governments’ records.

The meeting was attended by BJP national organisation general secretary BL Santosh, state in-charge Vinod Tawde and co-in-charge Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel, along with state president Pankaj Chaudhary, state organisation general secretary Dharampal Singh and other senior office-bearers.

Senior BJP Leaders Attend Strategy Meet

The four-hour meeting focused on how the party should approach the elections with less than a year left for the polls. A majority of office-bearers suggested that the BJP should not get trapped in the opposition’s narrative and should instead highlight development and law and order under the Yogi government.

Party leaders also discussed the need to counter the SP’s PDA narrative, which focuses on backward classes, Dalits and minorities. The BJP is considering using social media more aggressively to put across its response and project its own message of broader social representation.

BJP Prepares Counter To SP’s PDA Strategy

The leaders suggested that instead of merely reacting to the opposition, the BJP should put the shortcomings of the previous SP government before voters with supporting facts. At the same time, the party should highlight the Yogi government’s record on law and order, public facilities, women’s safety, industrial development, roads, electricity and employment.

The discussion on caste politics was another important part of the meeting. Leaders suggested that the BJP should counter the SP’s PDA formulation by projecting a broader Hindu social identity and emphasising the party’s appeal across caste groups.

Grassroots Issues Raise Concern

However, the meeting also brought up concerns over the functioning of the government at the local level. Party office-bearers complained that people were facing difficulties in getting their grievances addressed at police stations and tehsil offices.

They said the failure of officials to listen to local BJP workers and office-bearers was also creating resentment and sending a negative message among voters. Some leaders alleged that certain officials were working behind the scenes to create a favourable atmosphere for the SP and suggested that such officials should be identified.

The issue is significant for the BJP as it seeks to convert the Yogi government’s record into an electoral advantage while dealing with anti-incumbency concerns at the grassroots level.

Santosh gives organisational task to general secretaries

Santosh also held a separate meeting with the party’s general secretaries and assigned them the task of preparing the organisation for the 2027 elections.

They were asked to make the month-long Seva Sankalp campaign successful, undertake regular tours of their respective areas and maintain direct contact with voters.

Santosh also directed the party to complete the formation of its various fronts and cells at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by all state general secretaries as well as four former state presidents, Bhupendra Chaudhary, Swatantra Dev Singh, Surya Pratap Shahi and Ramapati Ram Tripathi. Former state vice-presidents Santosh Singh, Trayambak Tripathi and Dharmendra Singh were also present.