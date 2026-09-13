BRICS Veg Dinner Row: Former Iceland President Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson Recalls Serving APJ Abdul Kalam An All-Veg Feast | X @ORGrimsson, @mausamii2u & File Pic

The all-vegetarian menu at the BRICS gala dinner in New Delhi has triggered a debate over whether the menu adequately reflected India’s diverse culinary traditions. Amid the discussion, former Iceland President Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson recalled an earlier occasion when he hosted former Indian President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam with a completely vegetarian state dinner.

"When I hosted the President of #India for State Dinner on the first such visit to a Nordic country, I also offered an all-vegetarian menu. More than 20 years ago! And in #Iceland where it is not easy to be vegetarian!!" he wrote on X.

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The remarks came after the BRICS dinner menu attracted criticism and mockery online, with some social media users questioning why non-vegetarian dishes were not included for the international gathering.

Supporters of the menu, however, have pointed to the variety and sophistication of the dishes served, arguing that the spread was designed to highlight India's regional produce, culinary heritage and contemporary cooking techniques rather than simply avoid meat.

What Was On The Menu?

Among the ingredients featured were Gucchi, or Himalayan morels, a highly valued mushroom associated with Himalayan regions. The mushrooms are seasonal and traditionally collected by hand, making them a sought-after ingredient. The menu also incorporated saffron, another premium ingredient that requires a large number of crocus flowers to produce even a small quantity.

Mamra almonds, known for their distinctive flavour and naturally high oil content, were also part of the spread. Sheermal, a saffron-infused bread with Persian and Mughal culinary influences, brought another element of India's historic festive cuisine to the table.

Traditional dishes were given contemporary fine-dining interpretations as well. Khandvi Mille-Feuille reimagined the Gujarati delicacy through a layered presentation, while Khumb Galouti offered a mushroom-based take on the renowned galouti style, known for its exceptionally soft texture.

The menu also featured millets, linking India's traditional grains with contemporary themes of nutrition and sustainability. For dessert, phirni with mulberries and gold leaf combined a classic milk-and-rice preparation with fruit and an elaborate ceremonial finish.

Taken together, the dishes represented culinary influences and ingredients from several parts of the country, including Gujarat, North India, the Himalayan region, South India and Old Delhi. The spread also juxtaposed everyday Indian staples with luxury ingredients such as saffron, morels, premium almonds and edible gold.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Criticises The Decision

At the same time, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the decision to exclude non-vegetarian food, arguing that the menu at an event attended by leaders from across the world should have reflected the eating habits and culinary diversity of India more broadly.

Rahul Gandhi posted his reaction on X, formerly known as Twitter, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted BRICS leaders and other dignitaries at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday evening.

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"For the record: 80% of Indians are non-vegetarian. Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious. As are my sister’s chole bhature," Rahul Gandhi wrote.

His criticism centred on the argument that India's food culture encompasses a wide range of dietary traditions and that this diversity could have been represented at a major international gathering.

The Congress leader also brought a personal element to his post by mentioning his sister’s chole bhature, adding a lighter touch to his political criticism.