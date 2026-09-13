WATCH: Fans Jump Railing To Illegally Enter Arun Jaitley Stadium Without Tickets, Raise Security Concerns Amid BRICS Summit

Fans Jump Railing To Illegally Enter Arun Jaitley Stadium Without Tickets | X

New Delhi, September 13: A video has gone viral on social media, raising serious safety concerns over the security at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The viral video shows fans allegedly jumping over a railing to enter the Arun Jaitley Stadium without tickets during the India vs Afghanistan T20I in New Delhi.

Video Viral

The viral video is being widely shared on social media, showing several youngsters climbing over a railing before making their way inside the stadium. The footage has since sparked concerns on the internet among the fans over how the spectators managed to enter the venue without going through the regular security and ticket-checking procedure.

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Security Concerns

The viral video has raised security concerns as the national capital is hosting the world leaders for the BRICS Summit. The summit is being held in Delhi on September 12 and 13 and the national capital is under tight security.

World Leaders In Delhi

World leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian are in the city for the high-level meeting. The video is highly concerning due to the security lapse during the high-level meeting and international cricket match.

Heightened Pressure

The incident comes as the Arun Jaitley Stadium is hosting the first T20I between India and Afghanistan on Sunday. The match was expected to draw around 25,000 to 35,000 spectators, putting additional pressure on crowd and security arrangements.

DTP Issues Concerns

The match is being played amid heightened security arrangements in Delhi with the BRICS Summit also taking place in the capital. Delhi Traffic Police had earlier raised concerns about managing the large crowds and security requirements around the match.

Netizens React

The video has now raised concerns over crowd management and security at the stadium with netizens questioning how fans without tickets were able to get past the barriers.