BRICS Summit 2026: Inside Luxury Delhi Hotels Where Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping & Other World Leaders Are Staying

Delhi’s luxury hotel scene has a very different crowd this week. As the 18th BRICS Summit takes place in the capital from September 11 to 13, some of the city’s most recognisable five-star addresses have transformed into temporary bases for presidents, prime ministers, diplomats and international delegations.

The summit is being held at Bharat Mandapam, with leaders from 11 BRICS member nations and 10 partner countries attending. Away from the main venue, the diplomatic activity has spread across some of Delhi’s most prestigious hotels, with different properties accommodating delegations from across the world.

ITC Maurya hosts Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is staying at ITC Maurya. The Chanakyapuri hotel is among the properties experiencing heightened demand around the summit, with room rates reportedly climbing beyond ₹2 lakh per night.

Xi Jinping checks in Taj Palace

Chinese President Xi Jinping is reportedly staying at Taj Palace, New Delhi. The high-profile property has seen significant demand around the summit, with all rooms currently sold out, according to the information provided.

The Oberoi welcomes multiple international delegations

At The Oberoi on Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, the guest list extends well beyond one country. As per media reports, the property is accommodating delegations from Brazil, Indonesia, Kazakhstan and Ethiopia.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is also staying at the hotel, adding another high-profile name to its summit-week roster.

The Leela Palace homes West Asian delegations

In Chanakyapuri, The Leela Palace is hosting official contingents from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Bahrain.

The property has effectively become another diplomatic hub during the three-day summit, with official teams and accompanying personnel using the hotel as their temporary base in the capital.

Taj Mahal Hotel accommodates wide international roster

The Taj Mahal Hotel on Mansingh Road has one of the more extensive international guest lists. It is hosting delegations from Belarus, Cuba, Vietnam, the Philippines and Uruguay.

The property is also accommodating leadership figures from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the World Trade Organisation (WTO), bringing together government and international institutional representatives under one roof.

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The LaLiT becomes base for South Africa and Burundi

In the heart of Connaught Place, The LaLiT is accommodating delegates from South Africa and Burundi.

The central location places the visiting delegations close to some of New Delhi’s major commercial and cultural landmarks while the summit brings heightened security and diplomatic movement to the capital.

Shangri-La’s Eros, Le Méridien and Sheraton New Delhi house others

Shangri-La’s Eros on Ashoka Road is accommodating visiting West Asian diplomatic contingents, adding another international pocket to Delhi’s summit-week hotel landscape.

At Le Méridien in Windsor Place, delegations from Nigeria, Uganda and Malaysia are staying during the summit.

The hotel is also hosting officials connected with the United Nations Secretary-General, alongside leadership representatives from the New Development Bank (NDB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

Meanwhile, the Egyptian delegation is based at Sheraton New Delhi in Saket, which has been dedicated to its visiting representatives during the summit.