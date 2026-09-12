PM Modi Releases Commemorative Postage Stamps Marking 20 Years Of BRICS | X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released commemorative postage stamps on Saturday, marking 20 years of BRICS at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. The stamps celebrate two decades of cooperation among the emerging economies and highlight the group's growing role in global affairs.

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BRICS anniversary stamps released

The release took place as India hosted leaders and representatives of BRICS member countries for the two-day summit. The commemorative issue reflects the evolution of BRICS since its formation, from an initial grouping of Brazil, Russia, India and China to a larger platform representing a diverse set of emerging economies. The stamps celebrate two decades of the grouping and were unveiled during the high-level summit hosted by India.

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PM Modi releases two postage stamps

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched two postage stamps on Saturday to mark the commemoration of 20 years of BRICS at the 18th BRICS Summit in the national capital. The launch came as India hosted the summit under its 2026 chairship, guided by the theme "Building for Resilience. Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability, with development, sustainability and innovation among the key areas of focus. PM Modi also announced the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration 2026.

BRICS expansion and declaration

BRICS was formally established in 2009, following the first leaders' summit in Yekaterinburg, Russia. South Africa joined the grouping in 2010, turning BRIC into BRICS. In recent years, the bloc has expanded further, with countries from the Middle East, Africa and Asia becoming full members. "No Members has raised any objection. The New Declaration 2026 is adopted unanimously," PM Modi said at the Summit. The PM also said that, "Today's discussion makes it evident that the changing world cannot be steered but outdated institutions, reforms are essential in representation, responsiveness and rule-making."

About BRICS

The term “BRIC” was coined in 2001 by economist Jim O’Neill, who proposed the idea that in the future Brazil, Russia, India and China would be major emerging economies with significant growth potential. He proposed this idea while working as the chief economist at Goldman Sachs. Talking about Goldman Sachs, it is a major multinational investment bank and financial services company.