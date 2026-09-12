Green Gesture At BRICS Summit: PM Modi, President Xi, And Putin With Other Leaders Take Part In Tree Plantation Drive At Bharat Mandapam

BRICS Leaders Participate In Tree Plantation At Bharat Mandapam Summit In Delhi | X

BRICS leaders participated in a tree plantation activity at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi during the 18th BRICS Summit, adding an environmental dimension to the high-level diplomatic gathering. The plantation programme brought together leaders of BRICS member countries at the venue where the summit is being held. The initiative highlighted the importance of environmental protection, climate action and sustainable development at a time when these issues remain central to global discussions. The "green gesture" took place on September 12, 2026, during the first day of the high-profile 18th BRICS Summit hosted by India.

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BRICS leaders participate in plantation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in tree plantation with other BRICS leaders, including Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other BRICS leaders at the lawns outside Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The leaders also posed together for a family photograph as a part of the summit proceedings. This came as the BRICS grouping on Saturday adopted a joint declaration by consensus, overcoming differences and conflict.

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Tree plantation has also emerged as an important symbolic activity at major international summits, representing a shared commitment towards protecting nature and creating a more sustainable future. At the BRICS gathering, the activity provided leaders an opportunity to come together beyond formal meetings and diplomatic engagements.

Symbolism of unity

Alongside PM Modi, President Xi and President Putin, newly expanded bloc leaders like Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa planted saplings together. The collaborative planting initiative acts as a visual reminder highlighting sustainability, teamwork, and a collective duty towards the Earth. It aligns seamlessly with India’s 2026 BRICS chairmanship theme: “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”

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The 18th BRICS Summit is being hosted by India in New Delhi, with discussions focusing on strengthening cooperation among member countries across areas such as economic growth, trade, technology, development and global governance.