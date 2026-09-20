MSRTC Plans Major Luxury Bus Expansion With 200 Volvo AC Buses To Compete With Private Operators On Long Routes | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is set to enter the long-distance luxury bus segment in a major way, with plans to induct 200 new air-conditioned Volvo buses into its own fleet. The move is aimed at attracting passengers who currently prefer private sleeper and luxury bus operators for inter-city travel.

Fleet To Include Seated And Sleeper Volvo Buses

Transport Minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik said the fleet will comprise 170 seated Volvo buses and 30 sleeper buses. He said this would be the first time the corporation is adding Volvo buses on such a large scale. “We want to provide modern, reliable and comfortable services comparable with private luxury bus operators,” Sarnaik said.

The new buses are proposed for journeys of more than 250 km, with services planned for both day and night travel. The corporation is considering 45-seat buses for daytime journeys, while sleeper services will be introduced for longer overnight routes. Routes will be selected after studying passenger demand, travel time, existing services and the financial viability of each corridor.

The move comes as private luxury bus operators have built a strong customer base by offering air-conditioning, comfortable seating, sleeper berths and convenient booking options. MSRTC officials believe its extensive network and passenger trust can be combined with these facilities to bring some of these passengers back to the state-run service.

MSRTC also plans to make the new services more digitally accessible. Apart from its existing online reservation system, the corporation intends to allow passengers to book tickets through private digital travel platforms. Passengers will be able to check schedules, routes and seat availability and make reservations through their mobile phones.

Read Also Seawoods Home Turns Into Mini Banaras As Siblings Recreate Iconic Ghats For Ganeshotsav Decoration

Routes To Be Selected After Passenger Demand Study

The corporation also plans to engage a private agency for hospitality management on the new Volvo services. Trained staff will handle passenger assistance, cleanliness, basic onboard services and other customer-facing facilities.

MSRTC will survey high-demand routes within Maharashtra as well as interstate corridors before finalising the deployment of the buses.

Sarnaik said the initiative was aimed at giving the traditional ‘Lalpari’ a modern makeover while retaining its core strengths of safety, reliability and a wide network.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/