Seawoods Home Turns Into Mini Banaras As Siblings Recreate Iconic Ghats For Ganeshotsav Decoration |

A slice of Banaras has come alive at seawoods in an elaborate home 10 days Ganesh decoration this Ganeshotsav, with miniature replicas of the city’s iconic ghats, boats, electricity poles, clotheslines and even a dhobi ghat recreated in painstaking detail.

‘Banaras Ghat By Deesha & Daksh’ Showcases Heritage

Titled ‘Banaras Ghat by Deesha & Daksh’, the tableau in sector 36, recreates Manikarnika Ghat, Prayag Ghat, Dashashwamedh Ghat, Chet Singh Ghat and Harishchandra Ghat, offering visitors a glimpse of the architecture, traditions and everyday life associated with the historic riverfront.

Spread across around 5 ft and rising nearly 8 ft, the installation took close to a month to create, with work beginning on August 15. Extensive research was carried out by the brother and sister using travel vlogs, online material and reference photographs before the miniature structures were built.

Waste Materials Repurposed For Detailed Craftwork

Used cartons sourced from friends were repurposed for the construction, while details such as rows of electricity poles, clotheslines used for drying clothes, a dhobi ghat and miniature boats were recreated to give the setting an authentic feel.

“We wanted the decoration to be more than just a festive setup. The idea was to recreate the atmosphere of the Banaras ghats while helping the children understand the culture, traditions and history associated with them,” said Deepa Dhoot, mother of the young creators.

Tableau Highlights River Conservation Message

The tableau also incorporates the Namami Gange programme, bringing the issue of river conservation into the cultural display.

A section depicting Manikarnika Ghat highlights another aspect of Banaras — its association with death and spirituality. The representation of the ghat, where funeral pyres are traditionally lit around the clock, conveys the message that death is the ultimate truth.

Handmade Ganesh Idol Adds Unique Touch

The Ganesh idol itself has been given a distinctive handmade character, having been created using a combination of papier-mâché and shadu clay.

The tableau also carries a simple environmental message: “Keep the ghats clean, keep the rivers clean.” The installation seeks to draw attention to the need to protect both heritage sites and the rivers around which they have evolved.

Children Learn Through Research And Creativity

“A lot of time went into researching even the smallest details — from the electricity poles and clotheslines to the boats and dhobi ghat. Watching the children take such an interest in the process and then explain what they had learnt to their teachers made us very proud,” Dhoot said.

For the family, creating such a detailed tableau has become a way of introducing children to Indian culture, traditions and heritage. The month-long exercise involved researching the ghats, understanding their significance and then translating those details into a miniature setting.

“Making a detailed tableau gives children an opportunity to learn by doing. They research, observe, create and, in the process, develop a much deeper understanding of our culture and traditions,” Dhoot said.

The installation also conveys a message about preserving the environment and cultural heritage.

“The message ‘Keep the ghats clean, keep the rivers clean’ was an important part of the concept. Our rivers and heritage sites need to be respected and kept clean,” she added.

By combining miniature architecture, cultural traditions, craftsmanship and environmental awareness, the Banaras Ghat tableau turns a home Ganesh decoration into a visual journey through one of India's most recognisable riverfront heritage landscapes.

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