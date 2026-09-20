Navi Mumbai Professor To Present Research On Gender, Ecology And Literature At International Conference In China |

A navi mumbai-based English professor will present her research on the intersection of gender, ecology and literature at an international conference in China, after her paper was selected for presentation at Sichuan University, Chengdu.

Dr Swati Bhise To Present Research Paper In Chengdu

Dr Swati Ramkishan Bhise, Assistant Professor, Department of English, Tolani College of Commerce (Autonomous), Andheri, will present her paper, “Ecolibrium of Power: Gendered Ecologies and Intersectional Ecofeminist Resistance in Global South Cold War Literatures”, at the International Conference on “Remapping New World Literature and Culture” from September 21 to 24.

Bhise has also been awarded the EFSLE China Travel Grant 2026 by the Ecosophical Foundation for the Study of Literature and Environment (EFSLE), which will support her participation in the conference.

Research Explores Gender, Environment And Resistance

Her paper has been selected under the panel “Degendering Gender and the Eco-Literary Protests: The Literatures of the Cold War Era.” The research examines how literature from the Global South during the Cold War engaged with ecological concerns, gender relations and forms of resistance, placing these issues within the broader framework of postcolonial and environmental humanities.

The EFSLE Review Committee, according to the college, recognised the study for its intellectual depth, innovative approach and contribution to environmental humanities research.

The conference brings together scholars working in world literature and culture, providing Bhise an opportunity to present her research before an international academic audience and engage with researchers from different countries.

Tolani College of Commerce principal Prof Dr Sadhana Venkatesh congratulated Bhise on her selection and said the achievement reflected the institution’s emphasis on research and academic excellence.

The college said her participation would also provide opportunities for academic exchange and collaborations and enhance the international visibility of research being undertaken by its faculty.

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