Vodafone Idea loss widens to Rs 6,438.8 crore

Finance costs of the company surged almost 30% to Rs 3,722.2 crore, while depreciation went up by 23% to Rs 5,877.4 crore.

Compared sequentially, the company's losses are substantially lower than Rs 50,922 crore suffered in the September quarter, when it made provisions for statutory dues following the Supreme Court's order in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) matter.

Ravinder Takkar, the MD and CEO of Vodafone Idea, said, "We continue to actively engage with the government seeking relief on the AGR and other matters. Post dismissal of our review petition, we have filed for modification of the supplementary order with SC".